ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $4,407.86 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00036945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021693 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00221535 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,116.91 or 0.99996704 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004428 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $4,273.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

