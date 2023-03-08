AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.71. 1,796,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,573. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

