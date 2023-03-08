Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 839,223 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Abbott Laboratories worth $176,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,971 shares of company stock worth $1,434,660. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,083. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

