95,427 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,427 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $23,869,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after buying an additional 513,580 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Raymond James reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

