908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 53.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,622 shares of company stock worth $225,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 288,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 908 Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 908 Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

