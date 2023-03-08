9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Trading Up 5.5%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.73. 53,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 112,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMTR. Citigroup began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

Institutional Trading of 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.