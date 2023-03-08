8,594 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Purchased by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,594 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Resources Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $157.45. 84,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.05. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $3.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.