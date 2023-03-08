7Pixels Trading Down 2.5% This Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $47.55 million and $24,593.59 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00013255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.92214825 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,660.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

