683,613 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Bought by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 683,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up 1.5% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.