6,316 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Purchased by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paylocity by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 227.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,101,000 after acquiring an additional 201,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 751.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 110,459 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,652,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,303 shares of company stock worth $30,307,250 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.46. The company had a trading volume of 88,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,868. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.14. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.



