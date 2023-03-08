5,743 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

UPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

