5,315 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,302. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $109.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.