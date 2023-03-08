4,851 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $184.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

