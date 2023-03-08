4,547 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

A opened at $140.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

