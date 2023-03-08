4,508,961 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,508,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.