40,000 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,625,000.
AES Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of AESC stock opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.76.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
