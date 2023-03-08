3,547 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

