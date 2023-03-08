29,360 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. PayPal makes up 1.3% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,674,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.8% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,166,389. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

