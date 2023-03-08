2,323 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after buying an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,356,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SAM opened at $318.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.19.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 916 shares of company stock valued at $294,352. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

