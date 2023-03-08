2,009,455 Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Purchased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,009,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,462,000. 1Life Healthcare makes up about 1.3% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of 1Life Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $120,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $92,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $32,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $92,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,844 shares of company stock valued at $343,842 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEM remained flat at $16.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 523,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,415. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.99. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

