16,272 Shares in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 33,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 43,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,161. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.