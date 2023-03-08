15,220 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 431.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after purchasing an additional 673,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 419.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 432,025 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.46. 386,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.