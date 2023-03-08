140,529 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,911,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $367,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 17,673.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 107,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,725,000 after acquiring an additional 106,570 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.0% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 114,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $338.02. The stock had a trading volume of 333,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

