10,364 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group Ltd.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.4% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.72. 1,200,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

