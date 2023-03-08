102,714 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MDU Resources Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

