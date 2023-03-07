Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.00

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

