ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0411 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $381,888.47 and $12.73 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00167665 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00068943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00048237 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002043 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

