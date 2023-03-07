Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.50. Youdao shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 16,677 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DAO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Youdao Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.
Youdao Company Profile
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
