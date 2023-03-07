Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-99.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million. Yext also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Yext to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 1,712,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,027. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

In other Yext news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,116,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,116,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Yext by 1,139.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

