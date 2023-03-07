Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.0-406.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.00 million. Yext also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.05-0.06 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Yext to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Yext Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,693. Yext has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

