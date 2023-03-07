Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.0-406.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.00 million. Yext also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.05-0.06 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Yext to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Yext Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of YEXT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,693. Yext has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
