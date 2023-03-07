YES WORLD (YES) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.74 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and $1.74 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00423649 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,409.19 or 0.28635868 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000217 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

