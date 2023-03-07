Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 5.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.58. 1,444,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,845,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Yatsen Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth $3,540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

See Also

