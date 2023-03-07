XRUN (XRUN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $309.45 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. XRUN has a market capitalization of $309.45 million and $42,596.34 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XRUN has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00421887 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.75 or 0.28516777 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

