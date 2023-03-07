XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $50.50 Average PT from Analysts

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get XPO alerts:

Institutional Trading of XPO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in XPO by 54.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $36.26 on Thursday. XPO has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.15.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.