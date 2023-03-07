XDC Network (XDC) Price Tops $0.0295 on Top Exchanges

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, XDC Network has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $407.87 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,820,003,659 coins. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

