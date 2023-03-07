Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.42

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of WDS stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $24,604,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,764,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.
