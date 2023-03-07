Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $2.11 (ASX:WDS)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 2.113 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.20 ($24.30), for a total transaction of A$244,775.24 ($164,278.69). Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

