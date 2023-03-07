WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Down 7.5% in February

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,699,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after buying an additional 92,960 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DGRE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. 6,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,076. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.76. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.