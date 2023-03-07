Wincanton (LON:WIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $198.20

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 198.20 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 231.06 ($2.78), with a volume of 4227669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.50 ($3.67).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of £287.76 million, a PE ratio of 803.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 329.16.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

