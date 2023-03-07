WhiteBIT Token Price Reaches $3.77 on Exchanges (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00016944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $233.11 million and $2.23 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteBIT Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00420651 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.78 or 0.28433233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteBIT Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteBIT Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.