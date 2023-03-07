Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.18

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 1531487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Western Union Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Western Union by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 173,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Western Union by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 535,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 180,030 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Western Union by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 477,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 171,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

