Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 853,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

