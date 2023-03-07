WAXE (WAXE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $69.32 or 0.00309499 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $201,423.49 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

