Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading Up 0.1%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 831 ($9.99) and last traded at GBX 819 ($9.85). Approximately 280,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 553,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818.50 ($9.84).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WOSG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.73) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Watches of Switzerland Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 901.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 865.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,742.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Transactions at Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Bill Floydd sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.02), for a total transaction of £6,780.62 ($8,153.70). Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.