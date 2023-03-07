Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRTBY shares. Danske raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.