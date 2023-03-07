Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,525,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,393,958 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.79% of Walmart worth $2,792,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.89. The stock has a market cap of $379.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,335,254 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

