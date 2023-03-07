Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $93.98 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.46 or 0.00015379 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $93.98 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00039676 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00220289 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,482.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.44870317 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,121,561.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

