Vow Tops 24 Hour Volume of $400,029.10 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Vow has a market capitalization of $110.43 million and approximately $400,029.10 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vow has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00421537 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,371.29 or 0.28493129 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

