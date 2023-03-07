VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Up 3.7%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.04. 79,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 407,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZIO. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -967.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in VIZIO by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in VIZIO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in VIZIO by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.