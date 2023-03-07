Vistra (NYSE:VST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,392,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 3,319,418 shares.The stock last traded at $26.88 and had previously closed at $24.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -23.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 55,636 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,134,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 96,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Further Reading

